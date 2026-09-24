KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 9/24/26

Charges are dismissed against a man who was accused of bringing an explosive device in his carry-on bag to Eppley Airfield. The device was spotted in Che Salpas' bag at an Eppley Airfield checkpoint on September 5th.During a hearing last week, the public defender argued that Salpas' father had bouts of confusion and had mistakenly put the firework in Salpas' bag. The charges were dismissed without prejudice.

A multi-agency coalition led by the Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau is receiving international award. The coalition of Iowa agencies received the Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Excellent Award from the International Association of Special Investigation Units, recognizing its efforts to dismantle fraud networks targeting Iowans. The coalition's combined efforts have resulted in 260 active investigations in 96 communities, investigations into over 84-million dollars in reported losses, and more than two-point-two-million dollars being frozen before it could reach scammers.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney has been named Nebraska's highest-ranked regional university. That's according to the latest U.S. News & World Report "Best Colleges" list, which evaluates colleges across multiple metrics, including graduation rates, post-graduate earnings, financial resources and more. UNK also earned the number seven spot among public regional universities across the Midwest, as well as number 27 in the overall category. The ranking marks UNK's 19th consecutive year among the Midwest's top public regional universities. School officials pointed to affordability as a defining strength.

The owner of a Lincoln coffeehouse is searching for answers after someone drilled a hole into the business's catering van and stole fuel. Bobby Bevins says the theft happened Sunday night and cost The Harbor Coffeehouse at least 100-dollars worth of gas. He says the van has been vandalized before, but this incident caused more than one-thousand dollars worth of damage due the hole drilled into the fuel tank. The vehicle is used for the coffeehouse's catering and mobile coffee operations. So far this year, the LPD has investigated 12 cases involving fuel tanks with holes drilled into them.

All University of Nebraska football season ticket holders are going to have to choose new seats next year. The move comes as Memorial Stadium undergoes a major renovation. The Nebraska Athletics department unveiled phases one and two of the Football Reseat process yesterday. Phase One will require all 2027 season ticket holders to select new seats because of a reduction in stadium capacity.