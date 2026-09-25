KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 9/25/26

Two executive orders are signed by Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen. The executive orders are aimed at providing immediate and temporary relief to farmers, ranchers and agricultural haulers impacted by high operating costs and diesel fuel shortages. The first executive order allows registered vehicles to temporarily use, sell or transport untaxed and dyed diesel fuel without facing state penalties. The second order temporarily increases weight allowances for transporting seasonal crops and livestock.

Harvest season is underway in Iowa, but recent rain has made for a slow start in some areas. Guang Tian, an assistant professor at Iowa State University, says the wet weather has delayed harvest progress, but he's not concerned about crop yields just yet. Tian says if fields dry out soon, farmers shouldn't be too worried. If wet conditions continue, it could start to take a toll on corn and soybean yields. The latest USDA crop report shows just four-percent of Iowa's corn and soybean crops have been harvested so far.

The Farnam Street Bridge in Omaha is reopening. The bridge will open to traffic today at 3 p.m., three months ahead of schedule. The bridge had been closed since January to prepare it for the streetcar project.

An Omaha firefighter is under arrest. Fifty-five-year-old Brandon Wilson was arrested on multiple counts related to child pornography following an investigation by the Child Victim Unit. Wilson was booked on four counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct of a minor and four counts of unlawfully photographing a person without consent.

A man is accused of stealing University of Nebraska football helmets. Twenty-two-year-old Brett Powers allegedly stole football helmets and clothes from the Memorial Stadium locker rooms in August and September. Powers, who is charged with burglary, previously worked for Nebraska Athletics and still had a card that provided access to the building.

The University of Nebraska volleyball team is returning to the court. The Huskers will host Rutgers at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln tonight at 7 p.m. Nebraska is undefeated this season.

University of Nebraska softball fans will have to wait until tomorrow to see the team. Yesterday's Scarlet versus Cream softball game at Bowlin Stadium was cancelled due to the weather. The Huskers will return to the field tomorrow for a home doubleheader against Kansas.