KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 9/28/26

Lauritzen Gardens' largest fundraiser of the year is complete. The Lauritzen Gardens Antiques and Design Show raised more than one-point-two-million-dollars this past weekend. The show featured more than 25 antique dealers from around the country. Money raised through the event goes towards the continued cultivation of Lauritzen Gardens.

One person is injured following a crash involving an Omaha Public Schools bus. The crash took place Friday morning near Westbound 84th Street and Dodge Street when a car and bus collided. The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

A Lincoln police captain and her partner have officially been charged after allegedly leaving their 2-year-old child locked in a van while fishing. Captain Mayde McGuire was off-duty and fishing with her partner, Mary Tobiassen, in late August when a passerby noticed the child in distress. An investigation determined the toddler had been left in the van for at least 28-minutes.McGuire and Tobiassen are both facing one count of misdemeanor child abuse, which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail and a one-thousand dollar fine. Both are set for arraignment on September 30th.

The Lincoln Police Department is warning residents about scams targeting former inmates and their families. Police say nearly three-thousand dollars was lost in two cases in the last week after scammers told the victims to send money using digital payment apps. One scammer claimed a man who was just released from jail had active warrants ad needed to send money or return to jail. A second victim received a text saying she had to pay to set up a house arrest program for her grandson who had recently been arrested. LPD says the LCDC will never request credit, debit or money payments by phone, email or text.

Flags are being flown at half-staff across Iowa to honor a teacher and student who died during a field trip at Lake Macbride. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds ordered the flags lowered until sunset today. The bodies of Norman Bourlag Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Hannah Jorgensen and student Ahmed Osman were found Wednesday after both went missing during a field trip to Lake Macbride the previous day.

The University of Nebraska football team is undefeated after four games. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskers defeated Michigan State 31-to-13 on Saturday in East Lansing. Nebraska returns to the field next Saturday when they host Maryland.