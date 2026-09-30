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JAZZ WITH CHRIS COOKE

Emmaline "Sinatra, My Sweetheart"

By KIOS 91.5
Published September 30, 2026 at 12:33 PM CDT

Back by popular demand, Nashville-based jazz-pop vocalist, violinist, and songwriter Emmaline returns for a romantic, retro-infused evening celebrating the timeless music of Frank Sinatra.  Featured in “Rolling Stone” and “American Songwriter,” and named Spotify's "Best Vocal Jazz of 2023," Emmaline brings her smoky, genre-fluid voice to Sinatra's most beloved classics. Reimagined through a lush, big-band lens with elegance, intimacy, and a contemporary twist. Emmaline's shows have a history of selling out well in advance, so don’t wait! She will perform on Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 PM at the Holland Music Club. For more information you may visit o-pa.org

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