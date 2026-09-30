KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 9/30/26

President Donald Trump is coming to Nebraska. Trump will speak at a Midterm Rally in Grand Island on Monday, October 5th.The event is being hosted by the Trump 74 Committee at the Nebraska State Fairgrounds' Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is announcing a coordinated strategy for improving the state's economic growth and competitiveness. Pillen signed an executive order yesterday which covers business recruitment, site selection, and economic expansion statewide. Pillen says they are taking a major step forward to make sure Nebraska competes and wins on the national and global stage.

Governor Jim Pillen visited Gibbon this week to highlight the town's efforts to improve its water infrastructure with state assistance. Gibbon is set to receive about 15-million dollars through Nebraska's State Revolving Fund programs for drinking water and wastewater upgrades. Nearly ten-million dollars will go toward a new wellfield to address elevated manganese levels in the community's drinking water supply. Another five-million will help modernize the town's wastewater treatment system by replacing aging equipment. State officials say the funding package will save local residents millions of dollars in financing costs while improving long-term water quality and reliability.

Residents living near the Center Mall in Omaha are speaking out against a Community Redevelopment Area designation. The designation would label their neighborhood as blighted, but the designation is needed by the developer to secure tax increment financing to build apartments on the site of the mall. Developers are also concerned about news that the Department of Veterans Affairs had expressed interest in the mall site.

Turf fields may soon be coming to Omaha's Levi Carter Park. The Omaha City Council is considering using four-point-six-million-dollars from the Omaha Parks Foundation to update fields that have been impacted by drainage problems and rodent damage. Officials say turf installation would not be completed until mid-November.

University of Nebraska football fans are getting a chance to own a piece of Memorial Stadium. Husker Athletics announced that fans can get a chance to purchase drinking fountains, lockers, and men's urinal troughs from the stadium. Memorial Stadium is being renovated as part of the multi-year Big Red Rebuild.

