KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 10/1/26

Additional details of a shooting at Burke High School in Omaha are revealed. Police say a student was shot in the arm during an altercation with another student in the parking lot by the school's baseball fields yesterday morning. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect was taken into custody.

No one is injured after U-Haul truck caught fire in the Aksarben area. Omaha Fire crews were initially dispatched to a reported building fire at the Mega Saver convenience store around 4:30 a.m. Officials confirmed the fire was limited to the truck. The flames were put out around 5 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A new living community is open in Council Bluffs. The Union at Bluffs Run apartment complex is designed to address a shortage of affordable housing. The apartment complex is for families or individuals with an income level at or below 60 percent of the city's median income.

An organization is planning to build a 20-million-dollar aquatic center on Omaha. Plans call for the construction of a 35-thousand-square-foot building with an Olympic-size pool and a small lesson pool near 110th and Blondo. The facility would also serve as home to the Greater Omaha Aquatic Leopard Sharks swim team.

The Fremont City Council has voted to change a policy that had rejected a homeschool diploma as insufficient for a paid firefighter job. The city will now accept diplomas from non-accredited schools. Councilman Paul Von Behren said the vote was never about singling out homeschoolers, but rather as an accredited versus non-accredited issue. The vote comes after Andrew Coates, a homeschooled graduate, was turned away from a job with Fremont Fire a few months ago.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska Community Blood Bank are announcing a new program. Specially trained EMS teams will be able to begin transfusing blood at the scene of an emergency or during transport, rather than waiting until a patient reaches the emergency department. EMS-1 will have a beige cooler with two bags of packed red blood cells, provided by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, to use at traumatic accidents. Currently, LFR only administers a saline solution to traumatic injury patients. With blood administration, EMS Battalion Chief Jamie Pospisil says they can "potentially save 37-percent more" of their trauma patients.