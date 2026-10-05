Snarky Puppy to perform in Omaha

Snarky Puppy brings its genre‑defying, five‑time Grammy®‑winning sound back to the stage with the electrifying energy that has made the collective a global phenomenon. Led by bassist and bandleader Michael League, the group blends funk, R&B, soul, gospel, rock, fusion, and jazz into a musical experience that refuses to fit into any single category.

Their live shows are a masterclass in groove, emotion, and musicianship—an invitation to experience a band that has spent more than two decades evolving its sound while staying true to the art of deep, communicative music. As the New York Times’ Nate Chinen once advised, the magic of Snarky Puppy is best felt when you “take them for what they are,” and what they are is one of the most exciting live acts on the planet. See Snarky Puppy onstage at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, October 14 at 7:00 PM. For more information you may visit opa.org