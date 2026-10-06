KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 10/6/26

An executive order is signed by President Trump in Grand Island. Trump signed an executive order last night during an appearance at a Midterm rally at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island which allows for the temporary use of red dye diesel for highway use. The order also defers the applicable federal excise tax. Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen says the order will help farmers who are dealing with high diesel prices. President Donald Trump is working to increase support for Republican candidates in Nebraska. The President told the crowd that he will offer a five-thousand-dollar "Trump Dividend" for all adult U.S. citizens if Republicans win the November midterm election. Trump added that the U.S. has taken in hundreds of millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela since January.

Early in-person voting is underway in Douglas County. Yesterday was the first day of early in-person voting at the Douglas County Election Commission Office in advance of the November election. The election commission office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

An Omaha woman is found guilty of murder. Forty-four-year-old Erika Mims was convicted yesterday on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and felony weapons charges. Prosecutors say she murdered two men by luring them into a Douglas County home, shooting them multiple times and then disposing of their bodies.

Felony charges are filed in connection with a sexual assault on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Thirty-two-year-old Joseph Favata is charged with attempted first-degree sexual assault and first-degree false imprisonment. He is accused of approaching a student near 16th and R streets on September 29th and engaging in unwanted fondling and kissing.

The village of Hallam, Nebraska is working towards securing a data center. The village board approved zoning rights for the project yesterday. Crusoe Technologies signed a special permit with Monolith Materials in July to get the project started. A groundbreaking date for the project has not been revealed.

An Omaha mall could soon become home to an indoor sports and recreation center. The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing today on the NRG Adventure Park proposal at Oak View Mall. The project requires an amendment to the property's mixed use district development agreement.