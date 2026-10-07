KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 10/7/26

The Omaha City Council is giving its approval to a 420-thousand-dollar settlement with the estate of Cameron Ford. Ford was shot by then-Omaha police officer Adam Vail during a no-knock search warrant in August 2024 at Ford's home near 78th and Redick. Ford later died at a hospital, and Vail was fired after the Omaha Police Department determined that the incident violated department policies.

A man is convicted of setting an apartment fire in Omaha. Thirty-nine-year-old David Revers pleaded no contest this week to one count of first-degree arson. The fire broke out at an apartment building near 73rd and Blondo streets in 2024, and more than a dozen people were displaced. Revers will be sentenced on November 24th.

Nebraska State Auditor Mike Foley is questioning a 23-thousand dollar payout in salary and benefits to the former retirement system director for time not worked. Foley says the payout raises concerns about the use of taxpayer funds and whether the agreement was appropriate. The payment was included as part of the former director's separation from the agency. Auditor officials are seeking additional information about how the arrangement was approved and justified. Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems has defended the agreement, saying it complied with the terms of the employee's separation.

A proposed federal rule could bring major changes to Head Start programs in Omaha. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services introduced the proposal in August, saying it would reduce federal oversight and give local programs more flexibility. However, Jennifer Adham of the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative says the proposal would eliminate roughly 90-percent of current Head Start standards. She warns the changes could affect program quality and accountability for families who rely on Head Start services.

The Big Ten says officials incorrectly enforced a penalty during Nebraska's 48-23 win over Maryland on Saturday. The game featured 28 penalties, and the conference acknowledged one of them was handled incorrectly late in the fourth quarter. Maryland was flagged for roughing the snapper on a missed Nebraska extra point attempt. By rule, Nebraska should have been given another chance to kick the PAT with the penalty enforced at the goal line. Instead, the penalty yards were applied to the ensuing kickoff, and the Big Ten says it has addressed the error with the officiating crew.