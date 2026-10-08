KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 10/8/26

An Omaha therapist accused of sexually assaulting a client is facing additional charges. Roland Nieves was back in court yesterday to face seven new counts of sexual assault without consent. Nieves was arrested in September, and police say 18 more women came forward after his initial arrest.

The Bellevue City Council is looking at changing the city's zoning rules to make it easier for private companies to tap into existing CO2 infrastructure. City leaders say the proposal is designed to prepare for future carbon capture and transportation projects. Supporters believe it could encourage economic development and new investment. Some residents have raised questions about safety and the potential impact on the community. The council is expected to continue discussing the proposal before making a final decision on October 20th.

Multiple Omaha streetcar-related construction projects are nearing completion. City officials hope to clear construction barriers around Gene Leahy Mall by the end of this month. Officials say removing the barriers will relieve parking issues around Gene Leahy Mall in time for the Riverfront's Holiday Lights Festival, which starts November 28th.

Farmers across central Nebraska are dealing with mold and fungus that's affecting this season's crops. Tar spot, which appears as small black spots on corn leaves and husks, has caused some fields to look darker than normal. Experts with the UNL Extension say the fungus survives Nebraska winters and can return during the growing season. The disease can reduce crop health and hurt yields if conditions are favorable for it to spread. Farmers are continuing to monitor fields as harvest gets underway.

Gas prices in Nebraska are on the rise. According to Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular yesterday was four-dollars-and-25-cents. That marks a three-cent increase from the previous day, but prices are still down by eight cents over the past week.

Former Creighton University men's basketball coach Dana Altman is retiring. Altman announced his retirement yesterday after leading the University of Oregon program for the past 16 years. Altman served as Creighton's head coach from 1994 to 2010 and he led the Bluejays to seven NCAA Tournament appearances. Altman also served as head coach at Marshall from 1989 to 1990 and at Kansas State from 1990 to 1994.