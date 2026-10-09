KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 10/9/26

A disaster declaration is declared for Pottawattamie County. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued the declaration after storms and flooding hit the area on September 29th.The proclamation will allow for state resources to be used in recovery from storm damage through the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and Disaster Case Advocacy Program.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing is providing an update after floods impacted the area last week. Ewing announced yesterday that two homes in the Karen addition have been closed due to dangerous conditions and there is severe damage in the Millard Woods mobile home park. He added that more than 70 homes remained without gas service as of yesterday.

The state of Nebraska and the state legislature are facing a lawsuit. The lawsuit is over allegations of failing to protect a woman from a former state senator. The woman who filed the lawsuit claims then-State Senator Dan McKeon repeatedly made inappropriate comments around her and inappropriately touched her at a party at the end of the 2025 legislative session. The lawsuit claims McKeon ignored an order from the legislature's executive board to stay away and that the defendants knew of McKeon's actions and failed to address the issue.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering extending the contract of NU President Jeffrey Gold. The proposed new contract would go from 2029 to 2032.Additional salary increases from Gold's previous contract would be removed. The board approved a 159-thousand-dollar bonus for Gold in 2025, but he announced he would decline the bonus and donate it due to the NU system's 20-million-dollar budget deficit.

Officials are looking for two men that broke into an Omaha Mega Saver and stole money boxes. It happened on September 26th, with one suspect using power tools to pry open the locked front door. Once inside, he used more power tools to break open a Cash Center Smart Money Machine, stealing several money boxes. It's unclear how much money was stolen, but there's about one-thousand dollars in damage to the machine. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

The Omaha man convicted of shooting and killing a 19-year-old in Council Bluffs has received his prison sentence. The shooting initially happened last August when Gabriel Michael-Keon Irby tried to sell Dylan Hall a gun, with the two ending up in a fight. Irby then opened fire, killing Hall. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and will serve life in prison without parole.