KIOS FM Local News For Monday, 10/12/26

An executive order is signed by Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen. The order, which was signed on Friday, aims to strengthen restrictions on how Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Aid to Dependent Children cash benefits can be used. The funding will not be able to be used to purchase items including tobacco products, gambling, and video games.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is deploying the Nebraska National Guard's Cyber Protection Team. The team was activated in response to an internet outage that disrupted phone service at city and county offices in North Platte and Lincoln County. The outage was reported on Friday morning and forced all county offices to close.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is extending a harvest proclamation regarding weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure through November 7. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer, and manure to be overweight without a permit. While vehicles are allowed to be overweight, they are not allowed to exceed 90-thousand pounds. The proclamation applies to all Iowa highways, not including the interstate system, and has been in effect since September 10.

The Iowa Healthy Hometowns Initiative is receiving 209-million dollars in federal funding through the Rural Health Transformation Program. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says the funds will go toward equipping rural hospitals with modern technology, improving EMS and mobile health services, and expand clinical and maternal health services. Seven major medical equipment installations have already been completed in Iowa, and funding will also be used to expand the rural healthcare workforce and provide cancer screening.

The University of Nebraska women's volleyball team is celebrating another victory. The Huskers swept Wisconsin in three sets on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska remains undefeated this season.

The University of Nebraska football team is dealing with its first loss of the season. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw for 263 yards and an interception as the Huskers fell to defending national champion Indiana 20-to-17 on Saturday in Lincoln. Nebraska is five-and-one this season.