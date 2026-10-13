KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 10/13/26

Two people are injured following a crash in Omaha. The incident took place yesterday afternoon near 96th and Jefferson streets. The victims were taken to hospitals with critical injuries. The crash is under investigation.

Flags will be lowered for a fallen Council Bluffs firefighter. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from tomorrow at sunrise to Thursday at sunset for Charles Jones. The 19-year fire department veteran died following a medical emergency that he suffered while responding to a fire last week. Jones joined the Council Bluffs Fire Department 19 years ago and worked as a firefighter and paramedic.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a new report shows domestic violence continues to be a problem in Iowa. Violence Free Iowa says its Fiscal Year 2025 Domestic Violence Homicide Report examines instances in Iowa last year in which domestic violence turned deadly. The report finds at least 28 Iowans were killed in instances of domestic violence and, of those victims, five were minors younger than five-years-old. Violence Free Iowa says at least 473 Iowans have died as a result of domestic violence since 1995.

As high school seniors begin thinking about college, a new study ranks the best colleges and universities in Iowa. WalletHub evaluated schools on factors including on-campus crime, graduation rates and net cost. Grinnell College topped the list, with Luther College and Drake University rounding out the top three. Coe College came in at fourth, followed by the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Iowa State University's long-time women's basketball coach is calling it a career. Bill Fennelly says the 2026-27 season will be his last. The winningest coach in Iowa State athletics history, Fennelly will step down after his 32nd year in Ames. Since starting at ISU, Fennelly's amassed a career record of 656-and-335.He's led Iowa State to 24 NCAA Tournament appearances. The Cyclones open the season with an October 28th exhibition against Upper Iowa. The regular season starts November 2nd against Grambling State.

The Creighton women's volleyball team is preparing for a match on the road. The Bluejays will face Villanova on Friday. Creighton is 10-and-eight this season.