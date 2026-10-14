KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 10/14/26

A fallen Council Bluffs firefighter will be laid to rest. Funeral services for firefighter Charles Jones will take place tomorrow at Broadway United Methodist Church followed by a memorial procession and final salute from the church to the Council Bluffs Fire Department headquarters. Jones died after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a fire last week.

No one is injured after an early-morning house fire in Omaha. Crews were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. and found heavy fire inside the home. Officials had to step outside due to the fire and hoarding conditions. Part of the structure collapsed after firefighters exited. The fire was under control around 5:16 a.m., and the cause of the flames are under investigation.

Omaha area agencies are teaming up to help residents displaced from Millard Woods Estates. Flash flooding damaged the mobile home park in Omaha nearly two weeks ago. The Salvation Army, Together Inc. and three other agencies gathered yesterday to offer housing help, mental health support, basic supplies and gift cards to impacted residents.

Nebraska officials are working to attract more military veterans to the state. The "Good Life Is Calling Veterans" campaign is aimed at encouraging service members nearing the end of their military careers to consider moving to Nebraska. The initiative will connect veterans with employment opportunities in the state.

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County has launched a nonpartisan resource guide ahead of the state's general election. VOTE4-1-1 serves as a "one-stop shop" for election information and provides personalized candidate info, voter registration details, polling place locations and other helpful election details. The language of local City of Lincoln ballot initiatives, as well as state initiatives, is included on the website as well. Resources are available in English and Spanish at vote-4-1-1-dot-org.The general election is set for November 3rd.

Nebraska volleyball is a unanimous number one in this week's AVCA Coaches Poll. This comes after earning all 63 first-place votes for the first time this season. The Huskers improved to 17-and-0 after their four-set win over then-No. 7 Wisconsin and remain the only undefeated team in the nation. The Huskers return to action Thursday at Northwestern.

Gas prices in Nebraska are falling. According to Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular yesterday was four-dollars-and-18-cents.That marks a four-cent drop from the previous day.