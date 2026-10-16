KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 10/16/26

The Nebraska Secretary of State's Office is confirming that it received a suspicious package. State officials announced yesterday that it received an envelope matching the description of the suspicious mailings at election offices nationwide. Authorities are urging offices who receive the envelopes to treat the mailings as potentially hazardous.

An Omaha non-profit is working to help people impacted by recent flooding. The Furniture Project is collecting and distributing furniture and other essentials for families in need. The organization is helping residents who were impacted by a September 30th flood in Omaha. The non-profit says it has helped nearly six-thousand families over the past five years.

Nebraska voters will decide in November whether to amend the state constitution to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls sports. Supporters say the measure protects fairness in girls athletics, while opponents call it a distraction from issues like housing costs and rising gas prices. The Women's Fund of Omaha says the proposal could subject athletes to greater scrutiny based on their appearance. Public hearings on the measure are scheduled across the state ahead of the election. An Omaha Public Library Millard Branch hearing is set for October 24th.

Two people are in custody after an attempted robbery at Westroads Mall in Omaha. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Amsterdam restaurant in the mall's Flagship Commons food court. Police were told a man jumped over the counter, grabbed a knife and demanded food. Suspects Jeremy Ford and Lamar Johnson left the area without food and were taken into custody as they attempted to board a bus. The two are facing multiple charges, including attempted robbery.

The Omaha Fire Department is the recipient of pet oxygen masks. The group Invisible Fence of the Heartland donated 24 pet oxygen mask kits to the fire department. Officials say the masks will improve firefighters' ability to save pets during emergencies.

President Trump is scheduled to be in Iowa before the midterm election. Iowa's GOP party chairman Jeff Kaufmann posted on social media that the President will make stops in the state on October 22nd in Sioux City and November 1st at a location still to be announced. Trump's visits to Iowa come as several polls show Democratic nominee Rob Sand leading in the Governor's race against Republican Zach Lahn.The Cook Political Report also shows Democratic candidates have the edge in Iowa's first and third Congressional Districts, currently held by Republicans.

