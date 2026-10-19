KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 10/19/26

Vice President J.D. Vance is coming to Nebraska. Vance will appear at a midterm rally at the D&N Event Center in North Platte on Thursday at 10 a.m. The rally is being hosted by the Trump 47 committee.

A No Kings-Vote Early rally is held in Lincoln. A group rallied at the Nebraska State Capitol on Saturday. The event was themed around getting out the vote ahead of the November midterm election. Those at the rally held signs to urge voters to cast ballots early.

Today is the last day to register to vote in Iowa ahead of the midterm election next month. Registration applications can be downloaded on the Secretary of State's website and must be received by your county auditor's office by 5 p.m. today. Voters can also register on Election Day. The deadline to register online at the Iowa DOT website is 11:59 p.m. Absentee ballot requests must also be returned to the county auditor's office by 5 p.m. today. Election Day is November 3rd.

The Hastings Museum is working with Tribal Nations and native descendants to review ancestral remains and cultural items in their care. This is through the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act that require consultation by law. Tribal Nations and descendants can choose to leave an items with the museum or if they should be returned to them. During this time, Native American-center exhibits will be covered while consultation is underway.

The city of Crete appointed Jon Pucket to permanently lead its police department Thursday. Chief Pucket has 33 years of combined experience in law enforcement. He's worked for the Crete Police Department for the last 15 years, serving as an officer, sergeant, captain and most recently, as acting chief. The police department wrote on social media that his "integrity and passion for keeping our neighborhoods safe are second to none."

The University of Nebraska football team is dealing with a two-game losing streak. Former Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola threw a touchdown pass with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter as Oregon defeated Nebraska 17-14 on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. Nebraska is 5-and-2 overall.

Iowa State University has named its new athletic director. President David Cook selected Jared Benko, who has more than 20 years of experience, most recently as deputy athletic director at Auburn University. Benko also served in athletic leadership posts at Georgia Southern and Mississippi State University. The Georgia native replaces Jamie Pollard, the longest-serving athletics director in Iowa State history.