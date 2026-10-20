KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 10/20/26

A man accused in a series of ATM robberies nationwide is convicted on a federal charge. Kendris Boston pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery. Boston and two other suspects were taken into custody in Lancaster County after allegedly robbing an ATM in Omaha in January.

More details are being released about President Trump's visit to Sioux City this week. The Republican National Committee says the President will hold a rally at the Sioux Gateway Airport on Thursday. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 4:30 that afternoon. President Trump is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. He's been campaigning for Republicans across the country ahead of the November 3rd midterm elections. The President is also scheduled to return to Iowa November 1st.No further details are available.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' husband is facing a recurring cancer diagnosis after three years of remission. The Governor's Office shared that Kevin Reynolds is recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor and will begin radiation therapy. The Governor says they are grateful for the expertise of their medical team, which first diagnosed the cancer in 2023.A statement adds they will face the fight together with the support of their family. Reynolds announced last year she was not running for re-election.

Inflation in the Midwest continues to run higher than the national average, according to a new report from the Common Sense Institute Iowa. The report shows Midwest inflation climbed to four-point-two percent in September, compared to three-point-seven percent nationwide, marking the eighth straight month the region has outpaced the national rate. Researchers say consumer prices in the Midwest have increased more than 30-percent since January 2020.As a result, the typical Iowa household is spending just over 15-hundred dollars more per month to maintain the same standard of living, adding up to more than 62-thousand dollars in additional costs since 2020.

The Iowa Attorney General's Office Cold Case Unit is being awarded a 15-thousand-dollar grant. The grant funds from the Prairie Meadows Board of Directors will be used for advanced DNA testing. The Iowa Cold Case Unit has led to one conviction since it was established in 2024, and the new grant funding will offer local law enforcement the option to use the advanced DNA testing on Iowa's over 400 cold cases.

The city of Bellevue is closing all restrooms at city parks for the season. Officials say the closures are due to continuing vandalism, including damage and graffiti. The city says the early closures will give crews more time to remove graffiti and make repairs.