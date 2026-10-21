KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 10/21/26

First responders were called after suspicious powder was found at Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer's office in Omaha. Authorities were called to Fischer's office near 120th Street and Miracle Hills Drive yesterday afternoon after staff received a letter with a suspicious substance. The letter was safely removed and the substance was taken for testing. No injuries were reported.

The theft of fuel is leading to an alert in a Nebraska county. The Wheeler County Sheriff's Office issued a community alert yesterday afternoon. Officials are urging people to secure fuel tanks and equipment, and to report any suspicious activity in the aftermath of multiple fuel thefts.

Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand has withdrawn from the Iowa PBS debate scheduled for tonight following a death in his family. Sand's brother-in-law, Walter Lauridsen II, died last week after being struck by a vehicle in Lucas County. Sand's campaign says he is focused on his family and is working with Republican candidate Zach Lahn's to reschedule. A private celebration of life for Lauridsen is scheduled on Friday.

Google is donating to Nebraska companies and organizations. Officials say the six-million-dollar donation will go to the Omaha Public Power District and the United Way of the Midlands. The donation will be used to strengthen programs that focus on energy upgrades, bill assistance and workforce development.

The State Department of Labor reports Nebraska's preliminary unemployment rate for this past September is two-point-nine percent, seasonally adjusted. The rate is unchanged from the August unemployment rate and the same as the September 2025 rate. The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September of this year is four-point-two percent

The Omaha City Council is set to take a final vote on the Union Omaha's planned downtown soccer stadium. The council will vote on the redevelopment agreement on October 27th. The agreement would authorize up to 106-point-five-million-dollars in financing for the proposed stadium near 11th and Izard streets.

The Gretna City Council is moving forward with a new interchange project. Council members voted yesterday to approve paying for the 32-million-dollar project with bonds. The proposed I-80 interchange near 192nd and Capehart Road could open in 2028.