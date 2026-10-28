KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 10/28/26

The Republican and Democratic candidates for Iowa governor met for their final debate ahead of the midterms last night. Republican candidate Zach Lahn and Democratic candidate Rob Sand met in Cedar Rapids to discuss topics including health care. Sand said he wants to end the privatization of Medicaid, which he says has led to providers closing their doors, while Lahn says the system needs more oversight. The candidates also discussed abortion, mental illness, and education funding. Midterm Election Day is next Tuesday, November 3.

Students at Lincoln Public Schools will be participating in the biannual student vote event. Student vote offers kids in grades 4-12 the chance to participate in a mock election using a similar ballot that voters in Lincoln will see on November 3rd. Students also were provided a voter guide which shows the candidates they can vote for, as well as information about them. The school district has done this event since 1992. It's part of the district's mission to prepare all students for civic engagement.

Iowa is getting ten-million-dollars to support conservation practices for the state's farmers and cattle producers. The money comes from the USDA and will support Iowa's Working Lands Program. The Iowa Cattleman's Association says the program helps develop practices that support cattle producers and farmers, while also preserving farmland and natural resources. The association says the last round of funding was used in ten days, due to high demand.

The Grimes City Council voted to approve a resolution that puts regulations on data centers, before one is proposed in the city. The resolution includes limiting water consumption, banning tax incentives, putting restrictions on noise and light pollution, and following MidAmerican Energy's policy of not charging residents extra on their utility bills. The Mayor of Grimes says the city hasn't gotten an application from a data center developer, but some have expressed interest in the past.

Microsoft paid over 95-million dollars for the land needed to build a data center south of Woodward, according to the Dallas County Assessor's Office. The Greater Dallas County Development Alliance says the facilities pump money into the local economy, with a new study showing each acre of data center land generated nearly 5-thousand dollars in property taxes in Iowa this year. Woodward residents have expressed quality of life and environmental concerns about the project. Microsoft says it will take steps to ensure the center won't impact their water supply or electricity rates.

The Omaha City Council is approving a deal for a downtown soccer stadium, which will serve as home to Union Omaha as well as a women's professional team that the club hopes to add by 2030. The agreement allows for up to 106-million-dollars in financing for a stadium near 11th and Izard.