KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 10/29/26

Iowa's eighth case of bird flu has been confirmed. The USDA says highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected at a commercial turkey site in Sac County. In response, Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster declaration for the northwest Iowa county. The proclamation will allow Iowa Homeland Security and the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to help with tracking, monitoring, and containing the virus. The declaration will be in effect through November 27.

An analysis of campaign finance data shows outside groups have spent more than 39-million dollars in Iowa's battleground congressional races during the 2026 midterm cycle. The Des Moines Register report shows five out-of-state groups alone are responsible for 25-million dollars in spending on three closely-watched Iowa House races which could determine control of the chamber. Outside spending on the Senate race between Republican Ashley Hinson and Democrat Josh Turek has exceeded 137-million dollars.

A portion of the new concourse at Eppley Airfield in Omaha is set to open. Officials say part of the new concourse will open to South Terminal passengers on November 4th.The new concourse is part of a one-billion-dollar project to upgrade the airport.

A new road closure is in effect for streetcar work in Omaha. Officials say the closure of 10th Street between Farnam and Harney streets will last for two weeks. The closure is needed so crews can construct the curved track piece across 10th Street.

The Omaha Public Power District will be under new leadership in 2027.The utility announced yesterday that President and CEO Javier Fernandez will step down at the end of the year. Fernandez has served as president and CEO since 2021 after joining the Omaha Public Power District in 2017 as vice president and CFO.

The search is continuing to a new chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. University officials announced yesterday that an advisory committee has been formed, a national search firm has been chosen, and campus listening sessions will take place next month. Plans call for reviewing applications and evaluating candidates in early 2027 with interviews taking place in the spring.