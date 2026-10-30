KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 10/30/26

Nebraska is able to handle its current energy demands. That's according to Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, who was joined yesterday by state and federal leaders in Fremont at an event to discuss investments in the state's electric grid. Nebraska was awarded nearly 14-million-dollars last year to modernize and strengthen utilities.

The Metro Omaha Flood Recovery Group is continuing to help flood-affected residents. The group is urging residents to call 2-1-1- for long-term assistance. The recovery group is composed of several agencies, including Douglas County Emergency Management, Douglas County Health Department and the Omaha Community Foundation.

The Douglas County Health Department is working to protect residents against lead exposure. The health department offered free testing at the UNO Community Engagement Center yesterday. Specialists used scanners to test items people brought in, including spices, pottery and toys. The testing was offered free of charge.

President Donald Trump is continuing his efforts to energize voters in Nebraska. Trump is expected to take part in a series of tele-rallies, including one for Nebraska. The exact date for the rally has not been released. The President has canceled rallies in Iowa and Kansas in the days leading up to the election.

A Kenyan citizen is facing federal charges in Nebraska in an alleged scheme to steal student financial aid. According to a federal indictment, the suspect faces five counts of theft of government money and five counts of aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors say the suspect fraudulently obtained federal student financial aid using stolen identities in connection with the one-point-three-million-dollar scheme.

More than three-million dollars in cryptocurrency stolen from an older Iowan has been recovered. The Iowa Insurance Division was tipped off last December by a securities broker about a crypto scam targeting seniors. Federal, state and local law enforcement used blockchain tracing to secure the assets before the scammers had the chance to cash them out. Police say early reporting is key for stopping fraudulent transactions.

Truck drivers in Iowa who face delays getting diesel fuel are receiving a reprieve from the state. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has temporarily suspended hours of service for drivers delivering diesel, gas or ethanol blends. The proclamation will remain in effect until November 28th.