KIOS Jazz host Chris Cooke recently spoke with Karrin Allyson about her upcoming concert with the University of Nebraska at Omaha Jazz Ensemble on November 5th, at 7:30 p.m. in UNO's Strauss Performing Arts Center.

Allyson discussed her origins as a Jazz artist and vocalist while a student at UNO, in addition to remembering her late husband, classical music Maestro, composer and radio host Bill McGlaughlin. Allyson also went into detail about her recent projects, including “Some of that Sunshine”, from which musical selections will be featured in the upcoming concert.

Click on the link to listen to an interview with Karrin Allyson(Host/Engineer: Chris Cooke/KIOS).

For more information, visit the UNO School of Music Concerts and Events page:

https://events.unomaha.edu/.../mayjo-and-uno-jazz...

