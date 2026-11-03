KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 11/3/26

Nebraska's Cold Weather Rule is in effect. Starting this month, customers will be given additional time to pay past due bills before service is disconnected. The rule states that Black Hills Energy and NorthWestern Energy must allow customers an extra 30 days to pay beyond the normal due date before disconnecting service. The Cold Weather Rule will remain in effect until March 31st.

Nebraska voters are heading to the polls for today's general election. Voters will decide a number of key races including governor, where incumbent Republican Governor Jim Pillen faces a challenge from Democrat Lynne Walz. Republican incumbent Senator Pete Ricketts is being challenged by Independent Dan Osborn. The polls are open until 8 p.m. in the Central time zone and 7 p.m. in the Mountain time zone.

Nebraska lawmakers are expected to enter the 2027 legislative session facing a projected budget deficit of about 200-million dollars. New forecasts from the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board kept the current deficit projection flat, but lowered expected revenue for the next budget cycle by about 355-million dollars. That would increase the projected deficit for the 2028-29 budget to about one-point-two-billion dollars. Analysts say the projections will be updated again after a November meeting of the Tax Rate Review Committee and another forecasting review in February. This puts 2027 on track to be the third consecutive legislative session to deal with a projected deficit.

Iowa is moving forward with its state registry for vape products. The Department of Revenue missed its own deadline last month to publish a list of approved products sold by vape stores across Iowa, keeping retailers in limbo about their inventories. The state says the registry will now be released November 16th. It's designed to prevent the sale of imported products that haven't been approved by the FDA. Retailers face fines of 300-dollars a day for non-compliance beginning December 17th.

The University of Nebraska men's basketball team is opening the season on a winning note. Pryce Sandfort scored 20 points as the Huskers defeated Le Moyne 106-64 last night. Nebraska returns to the court on Saturday against Providence.