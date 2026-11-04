KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 11/4/26

Republican Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts is declaring victory in his race against independent challenger Dan Osborn. As of last night, Ricketts led Osborn by nearly 30-thousand votes. Ricketts has served in the Senate since 2023.

Democrat Denise Powell is the winner of Nebraska's Second Congressional District seat. Powell defeated Republican Brinker Harding in yesterday's general election. She replaces Republican Congressman Don Bacon, who did not seek re-election this year.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is declaring victory in his bid for re-election. As of early this morning, Pillen led Democrat Lynne Walz by more than 30-thousand votes. Pillen was first elected Nebraska governor in 2022.

Democrat State Auditor Rob Sand will be elected the next Governor of Iowa, defeating Republican Zach Lahn on Tuesday night. He is the first Democrat to be elected Governor of Iowa since Chet Culver in 2006.Sand's running mate, Crawford County Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer, will become the next Lieutenant Governor of Iowa. Incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds opted not to run for a third full-term back in 2025.

Democratic State Representative Josh Turek has defeated U.S. Representative Ashley Hinson to become the next U.S. Senator from the state of Iowa. It's the first time Democrats have won a Senate race in Iowa since Tom Harkin won in 2008. With Turek's win, Democrats have regained control of the U.S. Senate after losing control of the chamber during the 2024 Presidential election.

New rules for data centers are approved in Cass County. County commissioners approved a resolution yesterday that limits electricity usage of future data centers to 15 megawatts. The measure also eliminates the chances of a hyperscale data center being constructed in the county.

The University of Nebraska women's volleyball team is preparing for a match on the road. The Huskers will travel to Oregon for a match against the Ducks on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. Nebraska is undefeated this season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes rank 19th in the College Football Playoff Poll. The University of Iowa is currently 6-and-2 overall and 3-and-2 in the Big 10 Conference. The Hawkeyes are set to play an away game against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday.