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Alaska Senate race remains undecided amid controversy over namesake candidate

WBUR
Published November 5, 2026 at 11:04 AM CST

Alaska’s Senate race remains too close to call as Democrat Mary Peltola challenges Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan.

Another candidate named Dan Sullivan is also on the ballot, and The New York Times reports that operatives aligned with Peltola recruited him to run.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Liz Ruskin, Washington correspondent for Alaska Public Media, about the race.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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