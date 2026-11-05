KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 11/5/26

The number of measles cases in Iowa is growing. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says 50 confirmed measles cases have been identified, with evidence of person-to-person spread. That's up from 42 cases last week. The state is monitoring neighboring Wisconsin, where a large outbreak involving hundreds of people continues in the southwest part of the state. The Iowa department of health says people may have been exposed October 29th and 30th at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center in northern Iowa.

Voter turnout is up in the Omaha area. Officials in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie counties all reported increases in turnout for Tuesday's midterm election. Douglas County officials say more than 15-thousand ballots need to be counted over the next week-and-a-half, and Pottawattamie County says all of its ballots have been counted.

Iowa's voter turnout for the 2026 midterms was the highest of any midterm since 1990. Preliminary results from the Iowa Secretary of State's Office show more than one-million-380-thousand registered voters in the state participated in the 2026 Midterm. That's about 63-point-three-seven-percent of voters registered in Iowa. Turnout from the 1990 midterm election was slightly higher at 63-point-four-seven-percent.Midterm election results will remain unofficial until the state canvass of results on November 24.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen has announced the resignation of Matt McCarville, chief information officer for the state. He will step down in early December. The Governor has appointed Department of Administrative Services Director Lee Will as the interim Chief Information Officer.

The Omaha Public School District is announcing changes to its calendar. Starting in August 2027, elementary students will be dismissed at 3:45 p.m. and secondary students will be dismissed at 2:45 p.m. District officials say the change will reduce student fatigue and give teachers more planning time.

The Omaha Fire Department is the recipient of a federal grant. The Omaha City Council accepted a three-point-nine-million-dollar SAFER grant from FEMA this week. The grant will be used to add 18 firefighters to the fire department. The city of Omaha is contributing another two-point-four-million-dollars toward the effort.

Four new gates are now open at Eppley Airfield in Omaha. The gates opened to the public yesterday morning. The renovated gate area also includes larger restrooms, new mothers' rooms, and a service animal relief area.