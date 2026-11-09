KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 11/9/26

An audit into about two-thousand absentee ballots that went uncounted as part of unofficial election results is expected to be completed today. A Johnson County election official identified the two-thousand-17 ballots last Thursday and reached out to the Secretary of State's Office. The state immediately started an audit of the county's entire absentee and special voters precinct, which is expected to wrap up today. Based on unofficial results, the Secretary of State's Office does not believe race outcomes will change.

Senator Chuck Grassley says he has no plans to leave office early following Democrat Rob Sand's election as Iowa's next governor. Grassley's chief of staff posted on social media that the senator remains committed to serving the six-year term Iowans elected him to in 2022. The statement follows comments Grassley made in September, when he said he did not want a Democratic governor choosing his successor if he were unable to finish his term. Grassley turned 93 in September and his current term runs through January 2029.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen says property tax reform will be a top priority during the 2027 legislative session. Speaking Friday, Pillen outlined a three-part plan focused on capping property valuations, limiting local government spending and increasing state support for schools. He said the proposal would also reduce property tax collections. Pillen warned that if lawmakers do not act, his administration will pursue a ballot measure in 2028.The governor previewed the plan as part of his policy agenda for the upcoming session.

Classes at an Elkhorn school are canceled following a fire. Officials say a lithium battery caught fire in a special education classroom at Spring Ridge Elementary on Saturday night. The school will remain closed through at least Wednesday to allow for air quality treatment testing.

The historic William Jennings Bryan home in Lincoln has a new home. Crews relocated the house to the northeast corner of Bryan East Campus at 52nd and A streets on Saturday. Bryan, a businessman and politician, donated his home and surrounding farmland to the Lincoln Methodist Association for the site of a new hospital in 1922.

The University of Nebraska women's volleyball team is celebrating another victory. The Huskers swept Washington in three sets yesterday in Seattle. Nebraska, who is undefeated, has clinched at least a share of the Big Ten championship.