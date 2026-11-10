KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 11/10/26

A recount of two-thousand overlooked ballots from Tuesday's election did not change the outcome of any races. Johnson County Auditor Julie Persons says the uncounted ballots were found in a secure storage room Thursday, but were never out of the proper chain of custody. The Board of Supervisors are expected to certify the results of the election this afternoon.

Highways in Shelby County Iowa will be receiving federal funding. A release from the office of Governor Kim Reynolds says she issued a disaster proclamation for severe damage to the highways. The damage came as result of storms that came through the area on September 29th.The proclamation activates the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Fund, authorizing federal funding to repair damage suffered from natural disasters.

The state of Iowa is receiving more than 216-million dollars in federal funding from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The funding includes an additional seven-million dollars to mark the second year of the state's Rural Health Transformation Program, Healthy Hometowns. The multi-year project is an effort to expand access to essential healthcare services at hospitals and clinics across rural Iowa.

Lincoln is set to honor all veterans with a ceremony and a walk on Wednesday. The City of Lincoln said the 28th annual Veterans Walk of Recognition will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the southwest corner of Memorial Stadium, One Memorial Drive. It'll end at the Veterans Memorial Garden at Antelope Park. The Veterans Day Ceremony will begin at the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park at 11 a.m., with welcome remarks from Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, as well as an address from U.S. Marine Corps veteran Dr. Chet Bennetts.

The University of Nebraska football team is making changes to its coaching staff. Husker Head Coach Matt Rhule says offensive coordinator Dana Holgersen has been fired. Holgersen's dismissal came one day after the Huskers' 24-13 loss at Illinois on Friday. Nebraska is dealing with a four-game losing streak. University of Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich is agreeing to a two-year contract extension. Details about the contract extension have not been released. Aurich previously agreed to a three-year, three-point-six-million-dollar contract in January.

The University of Nebraska Huskers women's volleyball team are preparing for their next match. The team is set to host the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Thursday. The game comes after the Huskers' win against the Washington Huskies. The match takes place at 6:00 p.m.

