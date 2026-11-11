KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 11/11/26

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon is voting against the impeachment of U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Bacon, who is leaving office in January, says he has grave concerns over Hegseth and he thinks there should be a new defense secretary. Bacon noted that, despite those misgivings, he is not backing the impeachment push. The U.S. House voted to refer the articles of impeachment against Hegseth to committee.

An Omaha-based non-profit is facing scrutiny following a state audit. The Nebraska Startup Academy is accused in an audit by the Nebraska State Auditor of mismanaging one-point-two-million-dollars in grant funds provided by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The funds, which were distributed through the North and South Omaha Recovery Grant Program, were meant to create over 60 new business startups and 300 full-time high-paying jobs, but they were instead used for salaries of four Nebraska Startup Academy personnel.

A deck contractor accused of fraud is facing four theft by deception charges in Cass County. Cass County Attorney's Office filed the charges against Hayden Achenbach. Authorities say the case involves allegations of taking money from customers and not completing contracted projects. Prosecutors filed four counts of theft by deception in connection with the allegations. The case will now move through the Cass County court system.

The Omaha City Council is making changes to the city's plumbing code. The changes allow for PVC pipes to be placed on higher floors than previously allowed. Critics of the change including the Cast Iron Soil Pipe Institute, argue that plastic pipes can burn and emit toxic fumes when they do burn. The code updates will take effect on January 1st.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is giving more than four-and-a-half-million dollars to bus providers serving Iowa communities. The department says the money from the 2027 Intercity Bus Program will go to Greyhound Lines and Jefferson Lines to maintain bus access for rural Iowans. The funding will support bus operations statewide and the purchase of new motorcoaches. The DOT says the investments will make sure people in smaller communities still have access to destinations in Iowa and across the nation.

A Hastings College professor is gaining national recognition with her work on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum's Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C. Aya Oki's sculpture, Bloom X, is part of Handwork: Contemporary Craft at the Renwick Gallery, opening to the public on November 13th.The piece was recently added to the museum's permanent collection. Oki joined Hastings College this year and leads the school's glass program.