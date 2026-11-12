KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 11/12/26

The Omaha City Council has approved an "extremely blighted" designation for parts of Midtown, Central Omaha and Blackstone. City leaders say the designation could help encourage redevelopment and encourage more affordable housing in areas that are difficult to develop. The move may also make some homebuyers eligible for a Nebraska state income tax credit worth up to five-thousand-dollars. One resident argued the proposed area was too large and that census tracts don't reflect neighborhood boundaries, while another questioned whether the designation was being driven by a developer's project and that he "preferred policies that encourage owner-occupied housing." Any future development projects in the designated areas will still have to go through the city's development approval process.

Two Nebraska state senators are expressing interest in becoming the next speaker of the Nebraska Legislature. Republican State Senators Teresa Ibach and Kathleen Kauth say they are considering running for speaker. Current Speaker John Arch is term-limited, and he is leaving the seat vacant in January.

The Iowa Board of Regents heard proposed changes from the state's three public universities Wednesday. Iowa State University proposed eliminating 11 programs, including wind energy science and high energy physics, citing reduced interest. The University of Northern Iowa says it's considering a new 90-hour degree program for students pursuing higher education at an older age. The University of Iowa outlined plans to expand patrols downtown through a partnership with Iowa City Police. The Board plans on discussing the search for a new UNI president on Thursday. Current President Mark Nook says he is retiring at the end of this school year.

A Lancaster County school official is stepping down. District OR-One Superintendent Michael Hart is planning to retire at the end of the 2026-2027 school year. District OR-One serves the towns of Bennet and Palmyra. Hart has spent more than three decades in public education.

Midwest inflation rose to four-point-six percent in October, outpacing the national rate for nine straight months. The rising costs of housing, transportation and food were the biggest factors for the spike in Midwest inflation last month. A Common Sense Institute Iowa report finds the typical household spent an additional 63-thousand dollars than in 2020 to maintain the same standard of living.The report says consumer prices in the Midwest are up more than 31-percent in the last six years.