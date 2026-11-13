KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 11/13/26

Protestors in Nebraska are calling for changes to Medicaid work requirements. The group of protestors gathered this week at a meeting of Nebraska's Medicaid Advisory Committee. The group was calling for changes to federal requirements including work requirement verification and a public dashboard that will show eligibility and compliance data. Nebraska was the first state in the country to implement the new requirements.

Early flu season is underway in Douglas County. Health officials reported 79 cases in the county during the first week of November, The Douglas County Health Department is monitoring the spread of the virus, and officials say testing of wastewater show high viral levels.

Nebraska will receive a part of a 63-million-dollar settlement following a 17 state lawsuit against Family Dollar. According to the complaint, Family Dollar made millions by overcharging customers, and failing to correct price issues once warned. Prices at the register routinely were more than shelf prices. Similar accusations were made against Dollar General last month.

The Nebraska School Activities Association district has voted against establishing girls flag football in high schools. The 40-30 vote in the association's second district, which includes Omaha and surrounding areas, happened earlier today. Also this week, the Huskers announced the inaugural schedule for its flag football team, which was added to UNL's Emerging Sports for Women program earlier this year. Local organizers say they plan to give the athletic directors who voted against the program a chance to reconsider in January, when they bring the matter forward again.

The University of Nebraska Huskers women's volleyball team are back in action. The team is set to host the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Bob Devaney Sports Center tonight. The game comes after the Huskers' win against the Washington Huskies. The match takes place at 6:00 p.m.

Creighton University is set to open its new five-point-seven-acre quad with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a brief fireworks display. The new quad adds 251-thousand 500-square feet of green space at the center of campus. It includes an amphitheater, a pavilion, a stage, a fountain plaza, 189 trees and an ellipse. University President the Reverend Daniel S. Hendrickson said the project "will forever change how our students, faculty, staff alumni and guests experience campus." The quad is part of a one-billion dollar investment in Omaha's urban core since 2015.