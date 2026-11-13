Grammy Award-winning vocalist Samara Joy is a Bronx native whose journey took her from gospel choirs to the top of the jazz world, Joy has earned her place among the great jazz vocalists of her generation, channeling the timeless elegance of Sarah Vaughan, Betty Carter and Carmen McRae while forging a sound entirely her own. Rooted in jazz tradition and alive with soulful spontaneity, her performances are an experience not to be missed.

Hear selections from her celebrated catalog, including her latest album “Portrait,” co-produced with trumpeter Brian Lynch. This record earned her the 2026 Grammy for Best Vocal Jazz Album and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album. She will perform on Sunday, February 28, 2027 at 7:30 PM at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

For more information you may visit https://o-pa.org/