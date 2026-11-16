KIOS FM Local News For Monday, 11/16/26

Douglas County is experiencing an early start to flu season. 79 cases were reported in the first week of November, with 300 confirmed cases in October. That's the highest October count in at least ten-years. The county's health department said the early surge is part of nationwide trend, but noted it's impossible to predict how the rest of the flu season will unfold. Officials say the most common age group testing positive is newborns to 4-year-olds.

There will be a recount for a Council Bluffs legislative race this morning. The recount comes after Republican incumbent Brent Siegrist beat Democratic challenger Benjamin Larson by 37 votes, according to the initial count. Larson requested a recount per a new state law, which allows a candidate to request a recount when the margin is less than one-percent.

Family Dollar is agreeing to a 63-million-dollar settlement with Nebraska, 16 other states, and the Federal Trade Commission. Forty-million-dollars in settlement money will go towards a consumer redress fund that will be used to repay customers who were wrongly charged, 20-million-dollars will go towards a customer discount program, and three-million-dollars will go to participating states. A complaint alleged Family Dollar stores were charging more at checkout than the prices on the shelf and in advertisements.

The University of Nebraska football team's four-game losing streak is over. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskers defeated Rutgers 31-to-nothing on Saturday. Nebraska improves to six-and-four overall.

The University of Nebraska volleyball team is celebrating another win. The Huskers swept Iowa in three sets on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. Nebraska remains undefeated this season.

Both Iowa and Iowa State won their Saturday home games. The Hawkeyes beat Purdue 28-to-7 to stay in the College Football Playoff conversation. The 8-2 Hawkeyes will play at Illinois this coming Saturday. The Cyclones will try to become Bowl eligible this weekend after a decisive win over Cincinnati 41-to-13.The Cyclones are 5-5 overall and play at UCF on Friday.

A firefighter is taken to a hospital after experiencing a medical emergency. Officials say the incident took place on Saturday morning, and the firefighter was taken to Nebraska Medicine in extremely critical condition. Omaha Mayor John Ewing expressed support for the firefighter in a social media post.