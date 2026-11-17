October was a deadly month on Nebraska roads. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says 18 people died in crashes statewide last month. Officials say half of vehicle occupants who died in Nebraska crashes last month were not wearing seat belts.

Omaha Police have arrested four teenagers in connection with an assault on two people on and near a Metro bus last Thursday. The teens, ages 14-to-16, were booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on two counts of third-degree assault after investigators identified them with help from public tips. Police say a group of 20 to 40 juveniles attacked a 50-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, leaving both with head and facial injuries. Metro called the attack unacceptable and says it is working with police, schools and community partners on safety. Police are still seeking additional suspects and ask anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

A lawsuit against the Papillion-La Vista School District over the disappearance of a child is dismissed. The lawsuit was filed over the disappearance of Ryan Larsen. Larsen was left unattended at La Vista West Elementary School in May 2021 when he walked out of the school and disappeared. Larsen's mother filed the lawsuit in 2023 alleging negligence.

Demolition is underway on the former Brothers Lounge building in Omaha's Blackstone neighborhood. The demolition of the building comes five months after a foundation wall collapsed due to heavy rain. City officials say demolition of the building will last between one and two weeks.

The 2026 Durham Holiday Tree is selected. Officials say a 40-foot-tall tree was moved from a residence in the Joslyn Castle neighborhood yesterday. The tree lighting ceremony will take place on November 27th at the Durham.

Creighton and the Nebraska-Omaha are set to face each other in the NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament. The Bluejays will host the Mavericks in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Morrison Stadium. Creighton defeated UNO 4-2 in their previous matchup this season.

William R. Jensen, the founder of Jensen Tire & Auto in Omaha, is dead the age of 93.According to his obituary, he passed away on November 6th.He started the business in 1974 after buying a Goodyear franchise near 84th and Center streets. His son Matt later bought the company and expanded it to 23 stores. He's survived by Mary Ann, his wife of 72 years, and their six children