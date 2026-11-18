The Omaha Public Power District is proposing a rate increase. The company has shared its proposed three-billion-dollar operating budget. The budget includes a three-percent rate increase for residential customers. Company officials say the budget is being adjusted due to a record demand for electricity.

Five more teens are under arrest in connection with an attack on a Metro bus in Omaha. Nine teens have now been arrested following last week's attack on two people aboard the bus. All suspects in custody are between the ages of 14 and 16 and they are facing assault charges. The teens are accused of injuring a 50-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man near the North Omaha Transit Center last Thursday.

Omaha police say they are investigating two other assaults that happened the same day as last week's attack on two people riding a Metro bus. Investigators believe the incidents may be linked to the same group of teens involved in the bus assault. Four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 have been arrested so far, and police say more arrests are expected. Police are reviewing evidence from an assault at the bus depot near 30th and Taylor and another assault involving a juvenile on a city street. Authorities are asking the public for any information to help identify those involved.

Omaha officials are preparing for the winter season. Mayor John Ewing and public works officials held a news conference yesterday to review the city's winter snow removal program. Officials plan to use nearly 125 trucks during snow removal operations. The city is also planning to take different approaches for snow events with more than two inches of accumulation versus snowfall amounts over four inches.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to install full traffic signals at 222nd Street and West Center Road in southwest Omaha. The intersection has been the site of fatal crashes and numerous injury accidents over the years. Current flashing lights will be replaced with standard red, yellow and green traffic signals as part of the first phase of the project. NDOT says construction is expected to begin this fall, with the signals hopefully operational by the end of the year. A second phase, expected in 2028, will add turn lanes at the intersection, with the cost currently estimated at one-point-one-million dollars.

The University of Nebraska men's basketball team is taking the court tonight. The Huskers will host South Dakota tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is 4-and-0 this season.