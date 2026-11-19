Most of the teenagers accused in an attack on an Omaha Metro bus are serving in-home detention. One suspect, a 16-year-old, is being detained at the Douglas County Youth Center. Douglas County Court judges deemed eight of the teens to be lower risk and ordered them to wear electronic monitors and be supervised at home until their next court appearance. Nine teens ages 14 to 16 face assault charges in connection with last week's attack on a Metro bus that left two people injured.

The Nebraska State Patrol is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies. Details about a new partnership called the Rural Impaired Enforcement and Reduction Task Force will be revealed today. The task force will have a goal of preventing impaired driving in rural areas.

The number of injuries related to e-bikes, scooters and e-motos in Omaha is on the rise. Children's Nebraska officials say injuries from the rides have increased by 400-percent in the past three years. Doctors are seeing brain injuries, facial trauma and broken bones following incidents involving the bikes and scooters.

Traffic at 156th Street from Maple Street to Fort Street is expected to nearly double over the next two decades. The city is trying to get ahead of that increase and address neighbors' concerns by redesigning the road. The biggest part of the project is widening 156th to four lanes and adding a median. The design phase is 75-percent complete, with new improvements including storm sewers, sidewalks, street lighting and retaining walls. Construction for the project will likely last until 2029.

The Iowa Board of Regents has a new member. Governor Kim Reynolds appointed Michael C. Richards to the board, which oversees the state's three public universities. Richards is an attorney who currently serves as the Iowa Insurance Defense Department Chair. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa and a law degree from Drake University. His appointment to the Iowa Board of Regents is effective immediately.

A co-op owned by more five-thousand farmers is suing the company's former CEO and several others, claiming they spent millions of dollars of co-op money on themselves. In the suit filed in Polk County Court, Landus Cooperative sued former CEO Matt Carstens, his wife, the former general counsel and a former board chair. The suit alleges they used cooperative assets for personal use including a 10-million-dollar Florida home, family travel and household staff. Landus says the company's board was not fully informed about the expenses. The suit seeks recovery of the funds.