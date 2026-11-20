Two people are dead following an explosion and fire at a home southwest of Lincoln. Lancaster County deputies were called to a home near Southwest 29th Street and West Saltillo Road on Wednesday night and found a house fully engulfed in flames. Fifty-four-year-old Jerad Nyhoff and his son, 19-year-old Jaxsen Nyhoff, died from their injuries. Investigators say Jerad Nyhoff was trying to start a wood fireplace with gasoline, which resulted in an explosion.

Four more teenagers are under arrest in connection with a Metro bus attack in Omaha. Thirteen teens have now been arrested in the November 12th attack aboard a bus that left two people injured. Omaha police say the four arrested teens are also suspects in an attack that took place on November 12th at the North Omaha Transit Center. The teens collectively face 23 counts of Third Degree Assault and one count of Theft by Lawful Taking.

Omaha high school students will be required to use a Metro-specific fare card to ride buses for free. Officials say the change will take place no later than June 2027. Officials say Metro had been working with Omaha Public Schools on the fare cards before this month's attack on a Metro bus that left two people injured.

The Nebraska State Patrol is working with local enforcement agencies on a new task force. The Rural Impaired Driving Enforcement and Reduction Task Force will include the Nebraska State Patrol, York County Sheriff's Office, York Police Department, Saline County Sheriff's Office, and Crete Police Department. Over the past five years, troopers have arrested more than six-thousand impaired drivers in Nebraska, and more than half of those impaired drivers were arrested outside the state's three most populous counties.

Iowa's unemployment rate rose slightly in October. Iowa Workforce Development says the rate increased from three-point-two to three-point-three percent last month, after several months of holding steady. But Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says employers continued hiring, adding seven-thousand jobs during the month. Construction added 18-hundred jobs during the month, marking the industry's fifth consecutive month of gains, while the service industry added 17-hundred jobs heading into the holiday season. More than 58-thousand jobs are still available across the state.

A new report says Iowa can boost its economy and attract more visitors by investing in outdoor recreation. The Iowa Office of Outdoor Recreation Task Force is recommending a five-year strategic plan, expanded marketing efforts, and more support for outdoor recreation businesses. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, outdoor recreation generated nearly five-point-nine-billion dollars in economic activity in Iowa in 2025.