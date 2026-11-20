Updated November 21, 2026 at 8:25 AM CST

President Trump took to the White House briefing room Friday telling reporters his trip to Asia this week – where he met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin – was a resounding success, despite offering few tangible results.

"The United States entered this trip from a position of unmatched economic and diplomatic strength," Trump said, standing at the podium with VIce President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio behind him.

But the trip resulted more in agreements to continue discussions rather than any concrete changes. The meeting with Putin and Xi, though historic as it was the first time they met, only resulted in an agreement to continue discussing reducing nuclear risks.

In Manila, where Trump met with allies before he traveled to China, Trump signed a trade agreement with Thailand. But there are still details to the deal being finalized and the document signed simply marked a "substantial conclusion" in negotiations.

At the White House, Trump gave a wide-ranging opening statement to the press that veered from recounting his trip and who he met with, to asides about Iran, the U.S. Federal Reserve, his quest for a Nobel Peace Prize and domestic manufacturing. It was the first time he took questions from the press since being in China.

One significant change Trump announced in the middle of his press remarks was that he and XI have agreed to establish "joint guardrails" on artificial intelligence – a new move from Trump, who has been adamant that regulation over the technology would inhibit US innovation and help China lead in the global AI race. No further details about what the guardrails would look like, when they would be negotiated and released and how they would be applied between the two nations has been announced.

Trump, who said Xi also likes his term "super intelligence" rather than artificial, said, "Problem is, it may be too super. So, President Xi and I agree that we're going to do some joint guardrails, the two of us."

The announcement of future guardrails comes as Trump is facing headwinds from growing tech outages in the U.S. that ultimately led to Trump replacing the White House's cyber director.

In the briefing, Trump added that he would continue to push for the construction of data centers in the U.S. This comes after midterm election voters from both parties showed their opposition to future unfettered growth.

"Make them pay your community, but take advantage. Don't shut them off," Trump said of the massive complexes that have drawn criticism from communities due to environmental and noise pollution.

He also announced penalizations against companies that try to build data centers outside the U.S.

"If it's not this country, there's somebody else outside. And we're not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country. We're not going to allow that to happen," Trump said.

Trump's trip to China came as Trump's own cabinet on what approach to take toward China. Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been in favor of selling China U.S. chips, a stance that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shared. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has expressed a more hawkish view toward China, and Trump has acknowledged both perspectives.

The divide has become more prominent as Lutnick and Trump face backlash for their relationship to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned from his position after admitting to an affair with a woman who may be a Chinese spy.

On Friday, Trump said he only wants "older chips" to be sold to China, rather than the most cutting-edge technology the U.S. has, and he said he'd be OK with no chips going to China at all, though he pointed out the downside to that.

"You have to understand, China makes chips too," Trump said. "And if we're not going to sell them, they'll make them themselves."

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