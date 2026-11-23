The U.S. Army announces plans to proceed with a controlled detonation of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant this week. A U.S. Court of Appeals ruling had delayed detonations initially planned for Friday after environmental groups filed a lawsuit to stop or delay the plan. But, in a federal court filing on Saturday, lawyers for the EPA notified judges that the Army intends to invoke an emergency exemption to destroy the nearly five tons of lead azide this week. The date has been announced as Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. The environmental groups responded Sunday afternoon, saying the Army and EPA didn't give the public enough notice and questioning if safer options were fully considered.

A comprehensive care center for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking opens its doors in Des Moines today. Founder of the Safe Center of Iowa and registered nurse Shannon Knudsen says area hospitals are too overwhelmed. The new center will collect evidence, connect victims with law enforcement and other resources, and provide follow-up care and disease treatment. The Safe Center of Iowa is the first medical facility for sexual assault survivors, and will become a free, 24-hour service starting on December 1.

Schuyler Elementary School has been named the November winner of the "Cash in for Schools" program. The school will receive a 25-hundred dollar grant from Thrasher Foundation Repair to improve communication with families. The school serves approximately 770 students, with 20-to-30-languages being spoken throughout the halls. The grant will be used to purchase a Vestaboard, which will be used to help bridge communication gaps with families.

Nebraska's unemployment rate is falling. The state's jobless rate fell to two-point-eight percent in October. That's down from two-point-nine percent in September.

Officials at Eppley Airfield in Omaha are anticipating an increase of travelers for the Thanksgiving holiday. The airport is expected to see a three-percent rise in the number of passengers over the holiday travel period. Airport officials are reminding travelers that terminal doors two and four remain closed.

The University of Nebraska football team is the winner of its last two games. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score as the Huskers defeated Ohio State 31-28 on Saturday. Nebraska improves to 7-and-4 overall.

