Updated November 23, 2026 at 11:23 AM CST

Nvidia said it was bringing back co-founder Jensen Huang to be its CEO, president and board director less than two weeks after he resigned following news reports of extramarital affairs, including with a woman U.S. intelligence agencies suspected of being a Chinese spy.

In a statement on Monday morning, the company said the board voted unanimously in favor of reinstating Huang after a series of conversations and meetings, as well as input from people at "senior levels" of the U.S. government. "Based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk," the board said.

"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said in the statement. "I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment."

Nvidia shares jumped sharply on the news Monday morning, as did the broader stock market.

President Trump endorsed the move, calling it the "correct and proper decision." He said Huang's leadership was needed "in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy."

Nvidia, which Huang co-founded and has run for the past 33 years, dominates the market for the chips used to train and run artificial intelligence. Trump and Huang have grown close during the president's second term in office, with Huang becoming one of the most influential business leaders with the president's ear on AI policy. He has successfully lobbied the U.S. government to allow chipmakers to sell some chips to China, although Nvidia's most advanced chips are subject to export controls.

The president joined calls for Huang to be reinstated as CEO soon after his resignation. Last week Trump said that Huang had learned a big lesson, and on Sunday he posted on social media that he hoped the board would rehire him.

Huang resigned from Nvidia on Nov. 12 after news reports that he had affairs with multiple women, including an Nvidia executive who reported to him. But the most explosive allegation was a relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at a Singapore-based company that was buying Nvidia chips, whom U.S. officials believed had ties to Chinese intelligence.

The Justice Department has said it is conducting a criminal investigation of Megaspeed for potential chip smuggling. In a statement sent to NPR on Nov. 15, Megaspeed said it "conducts legitimate and lawful business," and that Alice Huang left the company in 2025, but that it is conducting an internal investigation.

On Monday, Trump said that the government has "no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security," and that Attorney General Todd Blanche says the U.S. "does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct."

Nvidia's board said as recently as Nov. 17 that it did not intend to reinstate Huang, though Huang publicly said he would return if the board allowed it. On Monday, board chair Harvey Jones said in a statement: "The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers."

The board said its turnaround followed a series of meetings with Huang that left them satisfied with his "candor and ability to lead" the company. It said its investigation into Huang and the allegations he had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort continues and that Huang is "committed to cooperating with it."

Trump said Nvidia should continue looking into its own compliance with U.S. export controls as well.

Last week Nvidia's board said it had formed a committee to oversee the company's national security policies, compliance with U.S. export controls, and risk management of global trade.

Huang is expected to testify before congressional committees next week.

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