A federal court says the U.S. Army can go forward with the planned detonation of hazardous materials at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the plan can move forward after several environmental groups filed a lawsuit last week to stop the operation. The suit argues the Environmental Protection Agency failed to provide enough public notice or give enough consideration to other disposal alternatives. The plan is to detonate 68 barrels of lead azide, a primer stored at the plant. The demolition has been rescheduled three times due to safety and environmental concerns. Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle says the planned detonations will happen Wednesday morning.

Nebraska's Community Blood Bank is seeking donations. Officials say anyone who donates through November 29th will receive a limited edition T-shirt. The blood bank is asking for donors of all blood types, especially type-O and younger donors.

The Omaha Public Power District is planning to spend more money on tree trimming. Officials say the utility will spend about 60-percent, or 15-million-dollars, more on tree trimming in 2027.The utility says more clearance around power lines means fewer problems for utility crews.

The Omaha community is remembering a former state lawmaker. Former Nebraska State Senator Kermit Brashear has died at the age of 82. Brashear, a longtime Omaha attorney and former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, served as a state senator from 1995 to 2007.

The Nebraska Christmas Lights Show in Lincoln is closed due to suspected sabotage. Event officials say the show's generators appeared to have been deliberately tampered with. The show was closed yesterday due to damage to the park's electronic controls and low voltage systems. Officials hope to reopen the show today.

Governor Kim Reynolds has canceled this year's Turkey Pardoning Ceremony at Terrace Hill. The event was scheduled for today. Local 5 News reports the governor still plans to issue a proclamation pardoning the turkeys. No reason has been given for the cancellation. Last year, Governor Reynolds pardoned two turkeys named Tailfeather and Wing-Ding.

The Coralville teacher who died trying to save a student at Lake Macbride will be honored during This year's Iowa-Nebraska game is also the 16th annual Heroes Game at Kinnick Stadium on Friday. Iowa's Hero, Hannah Jorgenson, was a fifth-grade teacher at Borlaug Elementary School. She was on a field trip with her students in September when one of the children, Ahmed Osman, slipped into the water at Lake Macbride. Jorgenson entered the water to try and help the student, but neither of them survived. Jorgenson's family will attend the game as special guests. Kickoff for Friday's game is set for 11:08 a.m.