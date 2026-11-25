The U.S. Army says the planned detonation of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant will happen this morning. Army officials say they considered every viable disposal method before determining that a controlled detonation was the safest option to prevent an uncontrolled explosion and protect public health and safety. The detonation is expected to generate a dust plume containing lead particles. Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle says mitigation measures have been put in place to reduce the amount of particulate matter released during the blast. Officials are urging residents within five miles southwest of the plant to evacuate before the blast at 9 a.m.

The Iowa Board of Canvassers has officially certified the state's 2026 midterm election results. Secretary of State Paul Pate says more than one-million-382-thousand Iowans cast their ballots. That's about 62-point-three-percent of registered voters in the state, the highest voter participation rate in more than 30 years. Pate highlighted a notable increase in early in-person voting. He says more than one in four ballots were cast in person prior to election day. Pate says the Governor and Lieutenant Governor race is the only race left to certify. Iowa law requires the state legislature to certify those results on the first day of the 2027 legislative session.

A group of Nebraska lawmakers are seeking a special legislative session. Nineteen state senators have signed a letter asking for a special session to address upcoming Medicaid cuts and the state budget deficits. The Medicaid reduction take effect on January 1st, five days before the start of the legislature's 2027 session.

Central Community College is receiving a grant worth over 903-thousand dollars through the Nebraska DHHS' Rural Health Transformation Program to help address EMT shortages in rural Nebraska. The grant will pay tuition, certification testing, uniforms and equipment for up to 166 EMT, advanced EMT and paramedic students through the college's RISE UP program. College leaders say volunteer ambulance departments often struggle to recruit younger EMTs, while training costs can be a financial barrier for new students. Funding will also be used to upgrade the college's simulation lab and support EMS instructor training across the state. Central Community College also hopes to expand its EMT partnerships with additional high schools before the grant ends in July 2027.

The Papillion-La Vista Community Schools is searching for a new superintendent. Current Superintendent Any Rikli is leaving the district after 14 years to become CEO of Educational Services Unit Three effective on July 1st.Applications for Rikli's replacement opened on Friday.

