Air monitors are detecting zero trace of lead in the air, in the hours following the Army's controlled detonations at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin says 300 personnel are positioned to continue conducting land, air, dust, and water samples after collecting twelve-hundred samples before the detonation on Wednesday. Major General Eric Shirley with the U.S. Army says mitigation measures used during the detonation, including misting systems and a water wall, prevented lead particles from becoming airborne. Shirley says he believes the Army reduced the risk to the health and safety of people in the community to as close to zero as possible.

Three more measles cases have been reported in Iowa -- bringing the total number of cases reported this year to over 60. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services is now reporting 61 confirmed measles cases in the state. The department says 40 of them are in people under the age of 19.H-H-S also says all but two of the cases are in people who were not vaccinated against measles, or whose vaccination status isn't known. Last year, Iowa HHS reported nine measles cases.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is filing a lawsuit against the company behind TCL home electronics. The lawsuit accuses TTE Technology of spying on Nebraskans without their consent or knowledge through smart TVs. According to the lawsuit, TCL allegedly deceived consumers by recording what they watch on their devices and selling that information to third-party data brokers and advertisers.

Trash collection in Omaha is being impacted by the Thanksgiving holiday. Public Works officials say garbage and recycling will not be collected today. Today's collection will move to tomorrow, and tomorrow's collection will be moved to Saturday.

Douglas County officials are reporting higher voter turnout for the November midterm election. Election officials say nearly 61-percent of Douglas County registered voters cast ballots in this month's election. That marks a rise from the 54 percent turnout in the 2018 midterms. Officials say early in-person voting increased this year.

The University of Nebraska women's volleyball team is the winner of the Big Ten Tournament. The Huskers swept Wisconsin in three sets last night in the championship round in Fishers, Indiana. Nebraska remains undefeated this season.