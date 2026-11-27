EPA workers haven taken over one thousand samples around the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant following the controlled detonation of lead-based chemicals. The EPA says there has been no trace of lead found in the air near Middletown. About 300 workers are also taking soil and other samples from homes, schools, playgrounds, farms, churches, daycares and drinking water systems. The agency says it will provide lab results within the next two days. An independent environmental review is being also conducted by University of Iowa researchers.

The Omaha Public Power District is warning residents about scammers. The utility says they usually see an increase in customer reports of scammers falsely claiming to represent the company during the holiday season. The scammers regularly demand money, and claim victims are overdue on bills. Omaha Public Power District officials say they never cold call customers and demand money.

Omaha's homeless services department is launching a new initiative. Starting next month, the department will work with Clutch Consulting Group to create a planned response to homelessness in one specific part of the city of Omaha. The part of the town that the program will focus on has yet to be decided, but officials will provide coaching to a local team in the effort.

A record turnout is reported for the annual Omaha Turkey Trot race. Officials say more than 46-hundred people ran the three-point-one mile race yesterday morning. That marks an increase of nearly 400 participants from last year's race. Proceeds from the Omaha Turkey Trot go to Make-A-Wish Nebraska.

The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is under new ownership. Motiv Sports says the name, Iowa-based team and traditions of the bike ride will remain the same. The sports management company hopes to raise RAGBRAI's profile and celebrate every town along the route. The 2027 ride will be the 54th year of the event, scheduled July 24th through the 31st.The RAGBRAI 2027 route will be announced January 23rd.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium this morning. The Hawkeyes have won 10 of their last 11 games against Nebraska, including seven consecutive wins between 2015 and 2021.Today's game is the 16th annual Heroes Game. Iowa has chosen to honor Hannah Jorgenson, a fifth-grade teacher who died while trying to save a student from drowning at Lake Macbride. Kickoff is set for just after 11 a.m. and the game will air on CBS.