© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KIOS @ the Movies: Assassins

KIOS | By Joshua LaBure
Published December 18, 2020 at 8:35 AM CST

Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure sits down with Patrick Kinney and Diana Martinez of Film Streams in Omaha to talk about a new documentary film that dives into the strange assassination of Kim Jong-Nam, Assassians

 

Assassins is a new documentary by filmmaker, Ryan White, examining the circumstances surrounding the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the older half brother of the North Korean Dictator, Kim Jong-un. The film takes a deep dives into the stranger than fiction story of two young women who believed they were part of a prank show, but really were used as pawns by North Korean operatives. Featuring interviews with a journalist covering the story, the defense attorney on the case and tons of archiva and CCTV footage, the filmmakers do an incredible job at providing much needed context beyond the headlines. This film pulls back the layers of this truly bizarre and convoluted assassination, that truly leaves you feeling deeply for the two women who’s lives were forever changed in the process.

Assassins is now available on Film Streams at Home.
Tags
Arts FilmFilm StreamsKIOS at the MoviescinemaKIOS at the Movies
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
See stories by Joshua LaBure
Related Content