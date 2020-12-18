KIOS @ the Movies: Assassins

Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure sits down with Patrick Kinney and Diana Martinez of Film Streams in Omaha to talk about a new documentary film that dives into the strange assassination of Kim Jong-Nam, Assassians.

Assassins is a new documentary by filmmaker, Ryan White, examining the circumstances surrounding the murder of Kim Jong-nam, the older half brother of the North Korean Dictator, Kim Jong-un. The film takes a deep dives into the stranger than fiction story of two young women who believed they were part of a prank show, but really were used as pawns by North Korean operatives. Featuring interviews with a journalist covering the story, the defense attorney on the case and tons of archiva and CCTV footage, the filmmakers do an incredible job at providing much needed context beyond the headlines. This film pulls back the layers of this truly bizarre and convoluted assassination, that truly leaves you feeling deeply for the two women who’s lives were forever changed in the process.

Assassins is now available on Film Streams at Home.