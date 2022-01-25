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Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure reviews the 2004 independent drama Somersault which just received a 4k restoration from Film Movement.
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Today on KIOS at the Movies host, Joshua LaBure, reviews The Sting of Death & The Samurai and the Prisoner.
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Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure is joined by filmmaker, Ryan Balas to discuss his film ‘How to Make Love.’
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Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure talks with writer-director Mylissa Fitzsimmons about the Omaha premiere of The Long Run.
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Join us for a FREE screening of the documentary “A Happy Man” on June 25th at Millwork Commons. 7:30pm
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Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure speaks with filmmakers Fred Le and Bret Hamilton about their new documentary, The Empathizer.
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Filmmakers Joshua LaBure and Ryan Balas discuss the new film by Hong Sangsoo ‘What Does That Nature Say to You.’
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Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure, speaks with the director of the new film ‘Paying For It’ which just came out on blu-ray and streaming.
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