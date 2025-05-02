© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

‘Light of the Setting Sun’ with director Vicky Du

By Joshua LaBure
Published May 2, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Photo by Jih-E Peng

Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure talks with filmmaker Vicky Du about her deeply personal documentary Light of the Setting Sun. The film explores generational trauma within her family, focusing on their silence surrounding the cycles of violence they’ve experienced dating back to the Chinese Communist Revolution of 1949. The film is patient, intimate, and filled with pain and curiosity.

Light of the Setting Sun is now playing at film festivals.

Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, three narrative features and three documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works, Indy Film Festival and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
