‘Light of the Setting Sun’ with director Vicky Du
Today on KIOS at the Movies, Joshua LaBure talks with filmmaker Vicky Du about her deeply personal documentary Light of the Setting Sun. The film explores generational trauma within her family, focusing on their silence surrounding the cycles of violence they’ve experienced dating back to the Chinese Communist Revolution of 1949. The film is patient, intimate, and filled with pain and curiosity.
Light of the Setting Sun is now playing at film festivals.