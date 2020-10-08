KIOS at the Movies
Fridays at 8:45am and 4:44pm
Filmmaker & KIOS producer, Joshua LaBure, discusses cinema with a rotating cast of filmmakers, cinephiles and critics.
Every Friday!
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.
Latest Episodes
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Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure reviews the 2004 independent drama Somersault which just received a 4k restoration from Film Movement.
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Today on KIOS at the Movies host, Joshua LaBure, reviews The Sting of Death & The Samurai and the Prisoner.
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Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure is joined by filmmaker, Ryan Balas to discuss his film ‘How to Make Love.’
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Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure explores the 2006 indie drama “Old Joy,” which plays in Omaha tonight at Projecting Underground Cinema as part of their “Independent, Actually” series.
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Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure talks with writer-director Mylissa Fitzsimmons about the Omaha premiere of The Long Run.
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Join us for a FREE screening of the documentary “A Happy Man” on June 25th at Millwork Commons. 7:30pm
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Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure speaks with filmmakers Fred Le and Bret Hamilton about their new documentary, The Empathizer.
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Filmmakers Joshua LaBure and Ryan Balas discuss the new film by Hong Sangsoo ‘What Does That Nature Say to You.’
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Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure, speaks with the director of the new film ‘Paying For It’ which just came out on blu-ray and streaming.
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Today on KIOS at the Movies, host Joshua LaBure, reviews the new film Omaha.