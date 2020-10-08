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KIOS at the Movies
Fridays at 8:45am and 4:44pm
Hosted by Joshua LaBure

Filmmaker & KIOS producer, Joshua LaBure, discusses cinema with a rotating cast of filmmakers, cinephiles and critics.
 
Every Friday! 
 
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. 
 

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