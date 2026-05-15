‘What Does That Nature Say to You’ with Ryan Balas

The films of Hong Sang-soo have become quite a fascination of mine over the years. With his latest film, What Does That Nature Say to You, the first of two films he’s releasing in 2026, I loved its insistence on doubling down on a low-fi, almost amateurish look while still embracing a deep emotional richness that can only come from a filmmaker who knows exactly what he wants to make.

Today, I’m joined by Ryan Balas, filmmaker behind dozens of indie films, to discuss.

What Does That Nature Say to You is playing at Projecting. An underground cinema presented by Millwork Commons on May 29th.