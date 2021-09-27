Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar on Omaha Reads Selection 'You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey'

You probably know Amber Ruffin as the host of "The Amber Ruffin Show" on Peacock. Her sister Lacey Lamar still lives in Omaha, where she has worked in the healthcare and human services field for more than 25 years. The two co-wrote the book "You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism," the Omaha Reads official selection for 2021, which recounts some of the racism the two have experienced living in Omaha. It’s a hilarious, biting insight into "Midwest nice" culture, and it’s available now wherever you get books.